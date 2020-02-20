Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,321. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $291.65 million, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Earnings History for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

