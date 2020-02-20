Glencore PLC (GLEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 22nd

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 231.60 ($3.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective (up from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

