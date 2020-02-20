Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $23,942.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 381.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

