Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 563,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,142. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.