Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.84 million.Globant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.99. 461,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,819. Globant has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

