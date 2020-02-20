Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.40. 200,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,467. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

