Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,160,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,947,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,873. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.05. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $111.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

