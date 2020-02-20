Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,096.38

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,096.38 and traded as high as $2,201.60. Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 33,323 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,096.22.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

