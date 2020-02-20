Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 850 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $57,400.50.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 73,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

