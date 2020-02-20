Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,286 shares of company stock worth $6,754,597. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

