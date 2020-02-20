Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 886,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $163.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.