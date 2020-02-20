GoldCoin (GLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $296.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $546,173.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00742807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

