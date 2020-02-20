Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €17.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.34 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

