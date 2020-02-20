Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys £4,875 in Stock

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,875 ($6,412.79).
Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and a PE ratio of 24.68.
About Good Energy Group
