Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys £4,875 in Stock

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,875 ($6,412.79).

Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.89 ($3.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and a PE ratio of 24.68.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

