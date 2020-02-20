GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.95% of GP Strategies worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,143. GP Strategies Corp has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.