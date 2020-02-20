Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.03-1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-188.5 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 1,184,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

