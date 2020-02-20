Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.27 and last traded at $82.23, approximately 1,201,603 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 816,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,648,000 after buying an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after buying an additional 145,321 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.