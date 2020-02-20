Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd (OTCMKTS:GCFB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.08. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.