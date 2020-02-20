GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

