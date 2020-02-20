Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of National Instruments worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.57 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $412,081. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

