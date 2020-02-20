Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $222.48 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

