Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of IBERIABANK worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $14,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $8,159,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 27.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

IBKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

