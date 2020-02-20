Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

GDOT traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,078. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

