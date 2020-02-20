Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.
GDOT traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,078. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
