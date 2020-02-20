Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Up 5.5% on Earnings Beat

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $37.09, 2,053,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,378,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.