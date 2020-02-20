GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.84

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 47454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.
About GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
