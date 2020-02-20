GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.84

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 47454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

