Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.30

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $27.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of $782.77 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

