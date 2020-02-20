Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Hanesbrands worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

