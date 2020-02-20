Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

