Hays (LON:HAS) Announces Earnings Results

Hays (LON:HAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of HAS traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161.70 ($2.13). 3,662,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Hays alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.