HC Wainwright Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.35. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

