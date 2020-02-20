HC Wainwright Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.35. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
