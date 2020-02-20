HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

