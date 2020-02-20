Head to Head Contrast: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Gores Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.70 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.41 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Gores Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.67%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.80% -8.99% -3.61% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Gores Holdings III

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

