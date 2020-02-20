Head-To-Head Survey: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Investors Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 17.88% 6.92% 0.76% First Bancorp 29.58% 11.32% 1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 2.92 $195.48 million $0.77 15.09 First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.52 $92.05 million $3.10 11.83

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

