Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.34

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 43297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

