Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 36,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,083. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

