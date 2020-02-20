Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.
HTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
NYSE:HTA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 231.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.32.
In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.