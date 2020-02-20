Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

HTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 231.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

