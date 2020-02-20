Healthequity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,494 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,115% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthequity by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Healthequity by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthequity by 14.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

