Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst (LON:HSL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,084 ($14.26) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.13), 62,351 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 88,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($14.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,077.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 938.55. The company has a market capitalization of $802.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.49%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

