Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.75 ($102.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on HEN3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €93.04 ($108.19). 433,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.57. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

