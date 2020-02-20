Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hennessy Advisors has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HNNA stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

