Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,938.50 ($25.50) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,915.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,961.84. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

