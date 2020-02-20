Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

HILS opened at GBX 1,471 ($19.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,451.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,318.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

