Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Conn’s worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Conn’s Inc has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

