Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,503 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Brunswick worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.