Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. US Concrete comprises about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of US Concrete worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $633.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $29,860. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

