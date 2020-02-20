Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of William Lyon Homes worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WLH opened at $24.37 on Thursday. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

