Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 165.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,230 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Duluth worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 41.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,766,690.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.39. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.