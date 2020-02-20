Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The GEO Group worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

