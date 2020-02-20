Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. S&P Equity Research upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

