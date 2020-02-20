Home Depot’s (HD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a positive rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.85.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.02. 3,684,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $246.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

